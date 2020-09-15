CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. According to police, this happened along the 1500 block of Foulkrod Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the 24-year-old victim was shot in the neck.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

