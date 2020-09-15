Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man lost his left hand and was critically injured when a firework he was handling exploded. The incident happened on the 9100 block of Delaire Landing Road in the Torresdale section of Northeast Philadelphia, shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Police say a 41-year-old man was handling an M-series device when it exploded.
The man lost his left hand and he also suffered trauma to his chest, face and right hand.
He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition and will be flown to Jefferson Main Campus.
The Bomb Disposal Unit is on location.
No other injuries were reported.
