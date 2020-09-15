Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the legislature to take action to improve election procedures. Wolf is expected to call on the General Assembly to pass legislation that will provide additional support to county election officials Tuesday morning.
His proposal includes improvements to the mail-in ballot process, to allow county election offices to process ballots more efficiently in an effort to help Pennsylvanians vote safely and give county election officials the tools they need to count ballots and return elections results swiftly.
You can watch Gov. Tom Wolf’s press conference at 10 a.m. on CBSN Philly.
