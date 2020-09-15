PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania ranked among the top 10 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to a WalletHub study. This comes after a federal judge struck down some of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus restrictions as unconstitutional.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics, including whether restaurants have reopened to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings.
According to the study, Pennsylvania was No. 9 on the list of states with the most restrictions during the pandemic. Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that were put into place at the start of the pandemic required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down.
Similar restrictions were put in place in New Jersey, which ranked No. 10 on the list of states with the most restrictions.
Delaware was No. 21 on the list.
Overall, Hawaii was the state with the most restrictions and South Dakota had the least restrictions.
To see the complete list, click here.
