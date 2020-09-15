Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly three million birds are forecasted to migrate through Pennsylvania tonight on their way down south. It comes after more than quadruple that amount flew over the state Monday night, with more than 53,000 flying over Philadelphia.
If you want to get a glimpse of the latest group making their way south, the best time is dawn.
Ornithologists say please make sure to turn off your lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Light pollution can confuse and disorient birds migrating South because they use landmarks and the light of the moon as a guide.
You must log in to post a comment.