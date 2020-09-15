NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County authorities say an elderly man killed his adult son and his son’s wife before turning the gun on himself in a double murder-suicide in New Hanover Township. The deadly shooting happened inside their home on the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road in Gilbertsville on Monday night.
Authorities say 78-year-old Gerald Mihalcik shot 56-year-old Stephen Mihalcik and 51-year-old Rebecca Hall Evans in the head before shooting himself.
Evans and the elder Mihalcik died at the scene, while Stephen Mihalcik died during treatment at Reading Hospital.
All three lived inside the home, along with two children.
“This is such a tragedy and my heart does out to the surviving family members,” said District Attorney Kevin Steele. “We are seeing more domestic violence homicides in Montgomery County this year than ever before. If you are living in a violent situation at home, please call for help. Police are ready to respond through 911.”
It’s not known what sparked the shooting.
