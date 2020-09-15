Comments
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in South Jersey unveiled the new design for the perimeter wall of the Camden County Correctional Facility on Tuesday. The design was chosen after a county-wide contest that invited local artists to submit potential artwork for the wall.
The winning piece was created by Angela Brown and called “Hope is a Waking Dream.”
It will be painted as a mural on the perimeter wall.
Officials hope the artwork will convey a message of hope for a more equitable criminal justice system.
You must log in to post a comment.