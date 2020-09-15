PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With more mail-in voting in Pennsylvania this year, Gov. Tom Wolf wants counties to be able to process ballots before Election Day. The governor Tuesday called for immediate legislative action to allow that and for other reforms he says will make the election more efficient and secure.
“As of today there are only seven weeks left until Election Day — seven weeks from today — seven weeks for our county election offices to prepare for what may be the most important election of our lifetimes. Our county election offices need these changes and they need them now,” Wolf said.
For voters who prefer to vote in person, polling places will be open in all counties on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
