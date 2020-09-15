PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s starting to feel like fall! The Philadelphia region is starting Tuesday morning off with a crisp, but refreshing air mass over the region.
Temperatures are in the 40s and low 50s this morning, it may be the coolest morning in Philadelphia since mid-May.
Tuesday will be sunny and fall-like with highs in the low 70s.
High pressure remains in control of the region through Wednesday with sunny skies and a warm-up to the mid-70s.
On Thursday, another cold front will reach the area and winds turn southerly.
Clouds will increase Thursday as remnants of Sally move by to the south.
With increased moisture, the region will see scattered showers Friday morning as a cold front passes through.
Saturday will be unseasonably cool with highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies.
