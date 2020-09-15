PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Community College of Philadelphia announced Tuesday that it plans to continue with online classes for the spring 2021 semester. The college has been conducting online learning for the fall semester and says they are erring on the side of caution since there is still a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our top priorities in planning for the spring semester,” said college president Dr. Donald Guy Generals. “As we head into fall and winter, there still remains a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Philadelphia. And while we hope the situation significantly improves by spring, we want to err on the side of caution to keep our students and the rest of our city safe, much as we did for the fall semester.”

The decision was made now in order to give the college time to prepare to continue with online learning and other services.

“As soon as we made the decision this past spring to operate remotely during the fall, it allowed us to intentionally plan for a quality educational experience for students,” said Generals. “We were able to strategize the most impactful ways to provide online learning and ensure students would have virtual access to the services they were accustomed to having on campus.”

The college says that a limited number of credit classes and noncredit workforce development programs that can only be offered in face-to-face settings will be provided on campus on a case-by-case basis.