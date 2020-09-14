WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – The Washington Township Public School District has announced three positive cases of the coronavirus at two of its schools. In a letter sent to parents on Saturday, the district said two staff members at Hurffville Elementary and one at Washington Township High School tested positive for the virus.
The two cases at Hurffville are unrelated, meaning the staff involved had no direct contact with one another and work in separate parts of the school.
Hurffville Elementary School will be closed for the next 14 days and all instruction at Hurffville will continue remotely until Sept. 28.
The district says cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas the individuals contacted has been completed.
“The schools are also taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and other germs and are cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily,” the district said. “The ongoing status of this situation continues to be monitored closely. We understand the level of concern regarding COVID-19. We encourage our staff and families to continue following the CDC- promoted safeguards.”
All other district schools will remain open and continue operations per the schedule already in place.
