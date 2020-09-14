CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia is expected to address violent crime and public safety during a press conference Monday morning. A news release indicates William McSwain will announce federal charges in two violent crime cases.

A spokesperson for the office would not discuss the specifics.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Philadelphia has been rocked by a spike in shootings and homicides. Statistics show killings in the city were at a pace that has not been seen since the early 90s.

 

