Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia is expected to address violent crime and public safety during a press conference Monday morning. A news release indicates William McSwain will announce federal charges in two violent crime cases.
A spokesperson for the office would not discuss the specifics.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Philadelphia has been rocked by a spike in shootings and homicides. Statistics show killings in the city were at a pace that has not been seen since the early 90s.
You must log in to post a comment.