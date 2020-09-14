Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A truck accident on the Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway left bread scattered across the highway. Officials say a box truck, traveling northbound on the Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway, lost its roof and side after striking something, causing it to lose part of its load — which included bread.
A cleanup is underway on the Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway near Henry Avenue. Only one lane is open at this time.
No injuries were reported.
