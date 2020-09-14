PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The union representing Philadelphia public school principals and administrators has launched a campaign for a no-confidence vote against the superintendent.
“There is a severe leadership crisis in the School District of Philadelphia and Superintendent William Hite is at the core,” the union claims in a video.
The campaign is by Teamsters Local 502.
It says Dr. Hite has neglected the health of students, ignored requests for a diversity and inclusion office and mismanaged resources.
A scathing report this summer criticized the district for bungling the removal of asbestos and other health hazards from schools.
In a statement, Dr. Hite’s office said, in part: “The health and well-being of our staff and students remain our top priority, as we safely phase our principals and other staff back into schools and offices.”
The district said it is enforcing extensive health and safety protocols.
