Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New findings show a twist on the traditional Mediterranean diet may be ideal for cardiovascular health. It’s called the “Pesco-Mediterranean diet,” which is rich in plants, nuts, whole grains, and extra virgin olive oil.
It also emphasizes seafood as the main protein.
New research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology says the diet is beneficial.
“We have a lot of first-level scientific evidence showing that this really makes the difference in your cardiovascular health, in all causes of mortality in preventing dementia, preventing diabetes and maintaining a healthy weight,” said Preventive Cardiologist Dr. James O’Keefe.
Intermittent fasting is also recommended as part of the diet.
You must log in to post a comment.