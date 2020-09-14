Comments
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Lower Merion after a man was found shot dead late Sunday night. Officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Surrey Lane in the Wynnewood section, around 10:43 p.m.
Police found a man dead from gunshot wounds.
Overnight neighbors said on social media that a police helicopter from Philadelphia was shining its lights on the area.
Montgomery County Detectives and Lower Merion Police launched a joint investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.
You must log in to post a comment.