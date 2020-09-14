CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ever wonder what’s it like to be the prince of a town called Bel-Air? Well, now you can find out!

On Monday, Philly’s own Will Smith announced that the iconic Los Angeles house from the 90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” will soon be available to book on Airbnb.

Stays are limited to one night and will include Philadelphia cheesesteaks served on silver platters.

To celebrate, Airbnb is making a donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.

