PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ever wonder what’s it like to be the prince of a town called Bel-Air? Well, now you can find out!
On Monday, Philly’s own Will Smith announced that the iconic Los Angeles house from the 90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” will soon be available to book on Airbnb.
Stays are limited to one night and will include Philadelphia cheesesteaks served on silver platters.
To celebrate, Airbnb is making a donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.
