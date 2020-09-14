BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man will spend the next 20 to 40 years behind bars for killing his roommate and covering up the murder for more than a decade. Daman Smoot pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder in the death of Adam Brundage back in 2004.
The two men lived together in Quakertown, and Smoot admitted to killing Brundage after they got into an argument about a quarry where Smoot worked. He then buried his body there.
As part of the plea deal, Smoot told investigators where to find the body.
“It was an impossible situation. We never would’ve found Adam Brundage, I’m sad to say, had we not had the defendant’s cooperation. The mystery of his disappearance has finally been solved. Now Adam Brundage has been returned to his family, he has been properly laid to rest,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
This is the third cold case homicide that Bucks County detectives have solved in the last five years.
