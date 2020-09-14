Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that happened in broad daylight. CBS3 cameras were at North Bonsall and West Cambria Streets in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.
Police say one man was shot in the foot and another was shot in the leg.
They were taken to Temple University Hospital and both are in stable condition.
So far, there is no word on suspects or a motive.
