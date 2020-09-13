Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after police say a 22-year-old man was shot in killed North Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened on the 1000 block of West Arizona Street just before 11 a.m. Sunday.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police are searching for a suspect described as a black male with a slim build gray, wearing a grey sweatsuit that was seen fleeing northbound towards 11th Street.
