PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins CBS3 Sunday morning for this week’s Pet Project segment. It’s back to school time and everybody is either in class or sitting at the kitchen table participating remotely.
But here is a really good thing. There is a study that says kids are more comfortable reading to dogs, in fact they have been reading to dogs probably for centuries, but they really started studying it around 1999.
What they found out then and now is that kids are very comfortable reading for dogs because dogs are so non-judgmental.
But then, a new study from the University of British Columbia found that 70% of third graders who are reading to a dog actually chose to keep reading beyond the initial assignment.
Only 40% of the kids that didn’t have a dog there wanted to keep reading and these were kids who were challenged at reading above their current reading level.
Erickson says that it is something that’s really important to incorporate.
