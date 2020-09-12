Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is fighting for her life after Philadelphia police say she was shot multiple times in the city’s Mill Creek neighborhood. According to officials, this happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday along the 900 block of North 47th Street.
Police say the woman suffered gunshot wounds to the face, left arm and left shoulder.
She was rushed to the hospital by police and is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.