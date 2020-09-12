Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 17-year-old girl is among the victims of a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday at North 18th and Dauphins Streets.
Authorities say the 17-year-old girl was shot once in her left shoulder, while a 56-year-old man was shot multiple times in his leg and a 59-year-old woman was shot once in her stomach.
Police say all three victims were transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
