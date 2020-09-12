Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union are kicking off a month of childhood cancer awareness initiatives. Throughout the month of September, the team is hosting a series of events, and they’re being paired up with special buddies who will receive cool gear and care packages.
Members of the Union participated in a video conference to get to know their buddies from the Kisses For Kyle Foundation. They asked each other questions and joked around.
The Union will wear special warmups at tonight’s Pediatric Cancer Awareness match.
The team’s “Kick Childhood Cancer” events will continue all month long.
