PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The countdown is on as excitement is building for the Philadelphia Eagles’ season opener on Sunday afternoon. But it will be a much different game because of the pandemic with no fans in the stands. The Eagles’ season kicks off Sunday in Maryland against the Washington Football Team.

The first football Sunday of the year is mere hours away. Football Eve in Rittenhouse Park was filled with picnics., birthday balloons, anticipation, and cheetah prints.

“I love cheetah, but I’m an Eagles fan,” Jonah Kauffman said. “If there was an Eagles print, I’d probably be wearing it.”

Flashy patterns and cardboard cutouts were the talk of the sun-drenched Saturday.

Lauren Berman’s father purchased his own for next week’s home game, but can’t wait to wake up on Sunday.

“I love the feel of the city on a game day, so I’m looking forward to that,” Berman said.

“I’m looking forward to us winning against the Washington Football Team and I’m just really excited to see what we’ve got this season,” Kauffman said.

“There’s always an anxiousness and a hype,” Emmitt Hol said. “Like I said, just to see what the new guys are going to do basically. We already know what we’ve got with the guys from last year.”

Despite injuries and COVID-19 concerns before the first snap, Eagles fans are ready to sing “Fly Eagles Fly” into February.

“I feel like that’s going to be the story all season and they just have to fight through it,” Dylan Shepcaro said. “It’s going to be an interesting season with injuries and sickness, but I think they’ll do OK.”

Eagles. Football Team. It’s almost time.

