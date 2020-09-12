PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will be without two starters for their opener Sunday. The Eagles announced Saturday RB Miles Sanders and DE Derek Barnett are out against Washington.

Both Sanders and Barnett are dealing with hamstring injuries. They were originally listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report but were downgraded to out Saturday. They won’t travel to Washington.

Game Status Update: DE Derek Barnett and RB Miles Sanders have been ruled out for tomorrow's game in Washington and will not travel. https://t.co/BEc4RLzr1x — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2020

In his rookie season last year, the 23-year-old Sanders ran for 818 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (11 starts). He also caught 50 balls for 509 yards and three receiving scores.

With Sanders out, the Birds’ backfield will consist of Boston Scott, Corey Clement, and Jason Huntley, who the Eagles claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions last week.

On the defensive line, the Eagles could replace Barnett with either Vinny Curry or Josh Sweat on the opposite side of Brandon Graham.

The Eagles also promoted practice squad defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and guard Sua Opeta to the active roster for the Sunday opener.

#Eagles have elevated DT T.Y. McGill and G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Washington. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2020

While Eagles fans can’t make the trip for the game because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a massive tailgate not too far away in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The owner of Rhythm & Reels, a new drive-in theater in Monroe Township, plans to show the game on a giant, 40-foot screen.

“We are trying to have everybody have a designated area. You stay within your area, have some fun, if you go outside your area, we need to make sure that you have a mask on. You don’t want to wear it in your area, don’t wear it, but have some consideration for others,” Rocco Gallelli said.

You can bring your own food and drinks, but there will also be concessions.

A DJ will play during pre-game activities. Tickets are available online.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania health officials said Friday the commonwealth is just not ready to have fans in the stands. The Eagles’ home opener is next Sunday, Sept. 20, against the Los Angeles Rams at the Linc.

The Eagles’ season kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday against the Football Team.

CBS 3’s ODDS ON will return for its second season, starting Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The show will be co-hosted by veteran Philadelphia sportscasters Derrick Gunn and Rob Ellis.