PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are census participation woes across the City of Philadelphia. Officially what’s known as Philly Counts confirmed just below 55% of residents had completed the household questionnaire.
With a deadline fast approaching, Eyewitness News stopped by a curbside canvassing event on Saturday. It was held on the 500 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.
Officials say Philadelphia is behind considerably in the once-in-a-decade process that determines how federal money is funneled to municipalities across the country.
“So many organizations are out here doing the same thing that we are doing in different areas in Philadelphia and across the state,” Rep. Roni Green said, “so Philly Counts is one of the organizations that we have partnered with. Different state representatives are out today doing the same thing.”
It’s estimated for every person who doesn’t complete the census, Philly loses $20,000 in federal funding.
You must log in to post a comment.