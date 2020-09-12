Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in West Philadelphia lands a teenager in the hospital. Late Friday night, police found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest at 60th and Master Streets — but that’s not where investigators say he was shot.
A search turned up a shell casing on the 5700 block of Filbert Street.
We’re told that the young man is in stable condition.
So far, no word on what sparked the violence.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.