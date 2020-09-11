PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have given the homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway a “final warning” to leave as the stalemate with the city continues, according to sources. Dwellers said there was an increased police presence at the camp on Friday evening, but those officers have now left.

The dwellers held a news conference Friday at the 21 Street and Ridge Avenue encampment to address the reason they erected barricades when they say police came to evict them from the camps.

Earlier this week, officials decided an eviction attempt would have been dangerous for outreach workers, so they called off the eviction.

“We barricaded to keep the police out because we’re worried about the safety of ourselves and the residents. We did that in the moment as cops were surrounding us,” one dweller said. “We would love for [Mayor Kenney] to actually speak to our residents, to see that we are not trying to be dangerous, we’ll remove the barricades if he is there.”

The activists have sent Mayor Jim Kenney an invitation to brunch.

A spokesperson for the mayor told Eyewitness News that the mayor negotiated in good faith, but talks broke down because the encampment leaders changed demands and couldn’t agree among themselves.