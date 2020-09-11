LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The country paused Friday to remember the 9/11 terror attacks. Because of the pandemic, tributes looked much different, but the pain is still there for the victims’ families.

The Garden of Reflection 9/11 remembrance ceremony looked different this year, but the mood was just as somber as dozens of cars drove by to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that tragic day.

“It’s just not today, it’s every day,” Judi Reiss said. “Something will happen. A song will come on, something will happen and I’ll remember he’s not here.”

Nineteen years later, the pain remains the same for a mother who lost her son on Sept. 11, 2001.

“There’s weddings, my other children’s weddings and babies, and he’s not here,” she said. “But today, it just kind of hits you in the gut that we were so unprepared, and this should have never happened, but it did. It’s a tough day.”

Joshua Reiss, 23, was one of 18 Bucks County residents who died in the terror attacks.

Reiss is someone Bob Burnett doesn’t want his grandsons to forget.

“I think it’s a little sad that we seem to be losing that, never forget,” Burnett said. “Never forget what happened.”

Burnett showed the next generation fragments from the World Trade Center before taking them to the Twin Foundations. On Friday, dozens of cars drove through the garden to honor those lives lost.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s ceremony was socially distanced and drivers turned on their radios.

But the message being shared remains the same.

“That’s the spirit that these guys need to carry with them, to learn in school to carry with them for the rest of their lives to be good public servants,” Burnett said.

Time has taught families how to live with the pain and the Garden of Reflection is reminding visitors from darkness comes light.

“Especially the way things are today, it’s really important that we not give up that opportunity to be together as a community. It’s so important,” Reiss said.