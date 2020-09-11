MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – A fall favorite for families across the Delaware Valley returns this weekend. Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards in Media opens Saturday, with a return of the many hayrides, mazes, and of course, more than 100 tons of pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colors.

There are a few changes this year in order to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic.

Visitors are required to wear masks and timed tickets are needed for all of the rides and mazes. Officials say it will help space out the crowds.

Here’s some insider advice, if possible plan a visit for mid-week.

There are no school trips to Pumpkinland this season so there should be plenty of space to social distance.

Linvilla will take care of the rest.

“We’re going to have extra staff,” Linvilla Orchards farm manager Norm Schultz said. “We’ve spread out our registers. We have marks on the floor in the market. On the hay wagons, we have 40% capacity. You’ll be six feet away from other customers. Families can be tight together in the wagons but you’ll notice a less crowded wagon, and we’re just hoping to make everybody happy.”

The pumpkin crop looks great this year. Pumpkins love rain and heat, and we have had our fair share of both this summer. Farmer Schultz hopes the pumpkins will help offset a tough growing season for peaches and apples.

Pumpkinland opens for the season Sept. 12 and runs through Nov. 8.

For more information on how to get those timed tickets, click here.