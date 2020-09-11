Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a woman are recovering in the hospital after police say they were shot in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. It happened along the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Friday.
According to officials, a 30-year-old woman was shot once in the neck while a 22-year-old man was shot in the hip.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
