PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia International Airport is using new electrostatic spraying technology to sanitize the airport’s facilities. Officials gave Eyewitness News a demonstration of the Clorox Total 360 System on Friday.
The custodial team received special training and are now cleaning the terminal’s high touchpoints, like handrails and restrooms, with this specialized disinfectant that officials say kills germs quickly.
The airport now has six of these sprayers in operation.
