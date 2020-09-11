CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia International Airport is using new electrostatic spraying technology to sanitize the airport’s facilities. Officials gave Eyewitness News a demonstration of the Clorox Total 360 System on Friday.

(credit: CBS3)

The custodial team received special training and are now cleaning the terminal’s high touchpoints, like handrails and restrooms, with this specialized disinfectant that officials say kills germs quickly.

(credit: CBS3)

The airport now has six of these sprayers in operation.

