PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People in our area are remembering the lives lost on 9/11. Eyewitness News was in Pennsauken, Camden County where dozens gathered late Thursday night to pay tribute.

Volunteers placed nearly 3,000 American flags around the township’s 9/11 memorial. One flag for each victim of the attacks.

“It is our way of saying thank you. It is our way of remembering the sacrifice. It is our way of connecting with all those throughout our country that were affected and the Pennsauken residents that were affected by 9/11,” Pennsauken Township Mayor Tim Killion said.

The flags will stay in place until just before midnight Friday.

Eighteen of the lives lost on 9/11 were from Bucks County.

Those planning to stop at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Township to pay their respects are asked to be mindful of social distancing and wear masks if they cannot stay six feet away from one another.

Friday night’s remembrance ceremony will be a drive-thru event. Motorists can hear pre-recorded messages from clergy and victims’ family on a designated radio station.

In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney was at a ceremony held at the Engine 8 firehouse on Arch Street. A bell was rung to remember the first responders and civilians who lost their lives.

“I’ve been thinking about 9/11 a lot, the way it changed us, our sense of security in the world, also been thinking about how our country came together to rebuild and not let it ache over our lives. We agree this year once again we come together as a country, in very uncertain times,” Kenney said.

The mayor praised the work of first responders and emergency personnel during the pandemic.

In Media, officials held a solemn remembrance in Rose Tree Park, laying wreaths at the Delaware County Law Enforcement Memorial. The private ceremony was streamed live. It honored those who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as first responders who have died in the line of duty.

In Moorestown, Burlington County a 9/11 prayer service was held Friday morning. It was held outside on the grounds of the Moorestown Community House. Masks were worn and social distancing was practiced.