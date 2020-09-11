PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People in our area are remembering the lives lost on 9/11. Eyewitness News was in Pennsauken, Camden County where dozens gathered late Thursday night to pay tribute.
Volunteers placed nearly 3,000 American flags around the township’s 9/11 memorial. One flag for each victim of the attacks.
“It is our way of saying thank you. It is our way of remembering the sacrifice. It is our way of connecting with all those throughout our country that were affected and the Pennsauken residents that were affected by 9/11,” Pennsauken Township Mayor Tim Killion said.
The flags will stay in place until just before midnight Friday.
Eighteen of the lives lost on 9/11 were from Bucks County.
Those planning to stop at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Township to pay their respects are asked to be mindful of social distancing and wear masks if they cannot stay six feet away from one another.
Tonight’s remembrance ceremony will be a drive-thru event. Motorists can hear pre-recorded messages from clergy and victims’ family on a designated radio station.
