Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A travel advisory for those who use the Schuylkill Expressway in Center City. I-76 West will be reduced to one lane beginning on Monday for median reconstruction between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges.
This will last through the end of the year.
I-76 east will also close overnight next week at 30th Street.
Another big change is that the westbound ramp to South Street will be closed starting Monday through the end of the year.
The eastbound ramp to South Street will also shut down, but only for about six weeks.
For more information on the project, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.