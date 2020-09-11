MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro had his fourth consecutive two-RBI game, and the Miami Marlins salvaged a split of their doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies by winning 5-3 Friday night.

Alfaro’s two-run single capped a three-run fourth for the Marlins. Yimi Garcia gave up a run for the first time this season but earned his first save since 2015.

In the opener, Aaron Nola struck out 10 and went the distance for the first time in his career as the Phillies handed the Marlins their worst drubbing in two days, winning 11-0. Officially, the performance went in the books as a complete game.

“I don’t feel like it counts,” Nola said. “Nine innings is a complete game. But I felt good today. I’m glad I finished it out.”

While Nola cruised, Game 1 was another rough outing for Marlins pitchers, who gave up a National League record 29 runs against Atlanta on Wednesday.

With the split, third-place Miami remained half a game behind the second-place Phillies in the NL East.

GAME 1

Nola (5-3) didn’t allow a hit until Brian Anderson singled to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the fifth. By then the Phillies had their 11-run lead.

Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs with three hits, including his sixth homer. Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer, his 10th. Adam Haseley doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs.

Nola allowed three singles, hit two batters, walked none, threw 106 pitches and reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time this year. The complete game was his first in 136 career starts, and he conceded he kept the game ball as a souvenir.

“I might throw with it tomorrow,” he said.

Nola lowered his ERA to 2.40 and pitched at least seven innings for the fifth time this year.

“I definitely want to go as long as I can, especially in a doubleheader,” he said. “That’s kind of our job as starters. We want to take as much stress off the bullpen as possible.”

Trevor Rogers (1-1) gave up nine runs, eight earned, in three-plus innings.

GAME 2

Lewis Brinson hit his third homer for the Marlins.

James Hoyt (2-0) struck out the only batter he faced. Ranger Suarez (0-1) allowed three runs while getting just one out.

MOVES

Phillies: Before the doubleheader, they selected INF Ronald Torreyes from Lehigh Valley, optioned RHP Connor Brogdon to Lehigh Valley, reinstated LHP Adam Morgan from the IL, and designated INF Neil Walker for assignment.

Marlins: They selected the contract of RHP Johan Quezada. RHP Justin Shafer cleared waivers and was granted his unconditional release.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Spencer Howard (1-2, 5.66) is scheduled to start Saturday in place of Zack Wheeler, whose start was pushed back at least until Monday after he ripped a nail putting on his pants.

Marlins: RHP José Ureña (0-0, 5.40) is scheduled to start in the fourth game of the series. He allowed three runs in five innings in his first start of the year against Atlanta after being sidelined by the coronavirus.

