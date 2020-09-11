ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — An incredible lost and found story of a rescue cat named Harley. Harley’s owner, Susan Klein, moved from Garnet Valley, Delaware County, to Texas three years ago.

In the process of her move, Harley was frightened and escaped from the house.

Klein, her neighbors and friends searched for Harley but to no avail.

So imagine Klein’s shock when three years after Harley’s disappearance, she received a phone call that he was found in Aston, Delaware County.

“I was so excited. I mean, at first, it was total disbelief and then it was like, wow. I have a little bit of trepidation because I’m concerned that he might have picked up some bad habits for indoor kittens while he’s been out on the lam,” she said.

Klein says her story really shows the importance of microchipping all of your pets.

Harley is currently at the rescue Forgotten Cats and will be transported to Texas next week.

Klein cannot wait for the reunion between Harley and his brother. She says before Harley went missing, they were inseparable.