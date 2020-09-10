Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man approximately 30 years old was shot eight times and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Thursday evening. It happened on the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue around 5:10 p.m.
Police say the man was shot six times in the chest, once in the left arm and once in the right leg. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
