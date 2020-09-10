BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was shot in the face in Bethlehem Wednesday night. Officials say the shooting happened as the girl opened the door of her home on the 1900 block of Fairland Avenue just before midnight.
Police believe this was not a random act, but the victim was not likely the intended target.
The child is expected to recover from her injuries but she sustained significant facial trauma and is still undergoing treatment.
Officials are warning residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious sightings, but they do not believe there is an increase in danger to the public.
The suspect is described as possibly a man who may have been wearing a covering over their face.
Anyone who has information about this crime or the identity of the suspect should contact Det. Ruvolo at 610-997-7676 or the Bethlehem Police Department’s tip line 610-691-6660.
