PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Montgomery County District Attorney is warning the public about deadly counterfeit pills that may be circulating in the Philadelphia area. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Leon M. Wright, of Philadelphia, after police say he was caught selling Fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone pills.

Investigators say Wright was seen selling in the area of LA Fitness and Wegmans on Village Drive in King of Prussia.

He was allegedly operating out of a residence in the 500 block of South Goddard Drive in Upper Merion Township. Authorities say a search of his home yielded 347 blue pills suspected to be fentanyl pills, suspected crack cocaine, powder heroin and fentanyl.

Police also found drug packaging, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and $68,000 in cash.

The recovered pills were tested by NMS Labs and were found to contain fentanyl, heroin and Levomethorphan, as well as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, caffeine and other non-controlled substances.

District Attorney Kevin Steele says he public needs to be on the lookout for these illegal counterfeit pills, which are still in circulation in the Philadelphia metro area.

“Drug traffickers like this defendant who sell what they say are prescription opioid pills can actually be selling cheap fentanyl, heroin and other illegal substances pressed into molds and made to look like legitimate opioid pills—but they are much stronger and much deadlier. People buying these poisons need to be very, very careful,” Steele said. “Our detectives recently responded to an overdose death of a young woman who thought she bought and consumed an ecstasy pill and in fact, lab reports reflected the purchased pills were actually fentanyl.”

The recovered pills are blue, imprinted with “K | 9” and were irregular sizes.

Wright was unable to post bail and remains behind bars at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21.