PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health are announcing plans to build a $762 million Specialty Care Pavilion in Center City. Officials say the new 19-story building will be located at 11th and Chestnut Streets.
The project is a significant investment in Center City and marks the next phase of National Real Estate Development’s $1 billion East Market Revitalization Project.
Health officials say it will provide a seamless experience for Jefferson patients.
