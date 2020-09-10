PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials have shot down restaurants’ hope to move indoor dining to 50% capacity later this month. On Thursday afternoon, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced indoor dining in Philadelphia will remain at a 25% capacity despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s order allowing Pennsylvania restaurants to expand indoor dining to 50% capacity on Sept. 21.

Farley says the city may reconsider their decision in October.

Under Wolf’s new indoor dining guidelines restaurants are required to go through a self-certification process in order to have 50% capacity inside the restaurant. This certification will ensure they are following all public health guidelines.

Restaurants that self-certify they are following the guidelines will appear in the Open and Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database of open restaurants across the state.

Customers will be able to use the database to search and find businesses in their area, helping them make informed choices about the restaurants they visit.

The self-certification will be available beginning Sept. 21 and must be filled out by Oct. 5.

Meanwhile, health officials announced 77 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the citywide total to 34,886.

Farley says there are 175 people currently in the hospital due to COVID-19. That number is down 900% from the health pandemic’s peak in April.

He also says he is very encouraged by the COVID-19 vaccine developing and is confident Philadelphia will offer a vaccine by the early months of 2021.