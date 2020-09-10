Delaware Health Officials Concerned Bridgeville Concert May Have Been 'Super-Spreader' For COVID-19

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (CBS) – A concert held in Delaware over the Labor Day weekend has state officials concerned about the spread of COVID-19. Video, taken by one of the performers, shows people standing shoulder to shoulder, many of them not wearing masks.
Officials say about 1,500 people attended the concert at a ranch in Bridgeville, Sussex County.
Governor John Carney called the gathering disturbing.
“I didn’t see folks wearing masks and saw people shoulder to shoulder, which is not currently permitted, and it is, frankly, a prescription for disaster, a super-spreader as they call it,” Carney said.
Under the state’s emergency order, only 250 people are allowed at outdoor events at any given time.
Health officials are urging people who attended the concert to get tested for the coronavirus.
