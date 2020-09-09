Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was found shot dead following a barricade situation in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood overnight. It all started just before 2 a.m. when police were called to the 3900 block of Dell Street for a report of a shooting.
Police say an armed man was barricaded inside the house with another person.
The suspect refused to come out and the SWAT team was called. They eventually entered the home around 6:12 a.m.
Authorities found a 40-year-old woman shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.