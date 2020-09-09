TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — One of the best parts of the fall season is watching the leaves change colors and it turns out Pennsylvania is one of the best places to be to see fall foliage. Pennsylvania’s spectacular fall foliage landed one town on a Best Destinations For Fall Leaf Peeping In 2020 list.
VACASA, an international vacation rental management company, named Tannersville as the No. 2 place to watch leaves change colors in the United States.
Tannersville is a Poconos Mountain town located near the popular Camelback Mountain Ski Area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reports the Commonwealth has a longer and more varied fall foliage than any other state in the country or anywhere in the world.
The DCN says the large number of tree species plays a role in the longer foliage season and variety of colors. There are more than 134 different species of trees in the state.
According to the Smoky Mountains annual Fall Foliage map, the best time to see the leaves change in eastern Pennsylvania is mid-October through the end of the month.
