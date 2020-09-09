Comments
TRENTON (CBS) –New Jersey has been named one of the most diverse states in the country. WalletHub’s 2020’s Most and Least Diverse States ranking lists the Garden State as the fourth most diverse state in America.
The report compared the 50 states across six key factors including socio-economic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, religious diversity, and political diversity.
Delaware also landed among the more diverse states, ranking No. 16.
Unfortunately, Pennsylvania landed among the less diverse states. Pennsylvania was ranked No. 30 among 50 states for diversity.
California, Texas and Hawaii were ranked the top 3.
