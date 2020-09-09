Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just days before Sept. 11, there was a very special donation Wednesday in Old City. The Phillies and Toyota dealers in our area came together outside of Ladder 2 to show appreciation for local firefighters.
The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association presented the Philadelphia Fire Department Foundation with a check for $5,000.
The money will be used to provide personal protective equipment for firefighters to keep them safe from COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.