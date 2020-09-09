Man, Woman Injured In Mantua Shooting Possibly Sparked By Dice Game, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police make an arrest after two people were shot overnight in the city’s Mantua section. Investigators believe a game of dice may have sparked the shooting.
It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at North 39th Street and Fairmount Avenue.
Police say a man was shot in the chest and had a graze wound to the head. Down the block, police found a woman shot inside of her car. She tried to get away from the scene but hit a fire hydrant. Police say the car was struck by gunfire at least 10 times.
Both victims are in stable condition.
“We found a total of 45 spent shell casings and they’re at three separate piles, three separate locations along the 3900 block of Fairmount. So, it appears that there was more than one shooter,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “We also found dice next to many of the shell casings and a large amount of cash, $10 bills, $20 bills, at least $200 laying on the highway. It’s possible there was a dice game that’s why there was money involved and dice on the scene.”
Video from the Citizen app shows a large amount of money on the street. In addition to making an arrest, police recovered three guns at the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.