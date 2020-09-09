PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation has denied a proposal that would create a new Sixers stadium in Penn’s Landing. Instead, the DRWC has selected a proposal from The Durst Organization for the Penn’s Landing project.
The Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday morning during a public meeting. The proposed development will be located at Penn’s Landing on Columbus Boulevard, between Lombard and Market Streets.
Renderings from the proposal show retail shops, a new hotel, public parks and apartment buildings.
The DRWC says it would create nearly 2,000 permanent jobs and would not require any taxpayers’ money.
The DRWC recommends to its board a proposal from The Durst Organization. Renderings from that proposal show retail shops, a new hotel, public parks and apartment buildings. The DRWC says it would create nearly 2,000 permanent jobs and would not require any tax money @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ZWIwhn9mPx
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 9, 2020
“We are thrilled to announce the selection of The Durst Organization as our next key development partner in DRWC’s effort to revitalize the waterfront,” Alan Hoffmann, chairman, DRWC Board of Directors said. “After considering four strong proposals, we came to the conclusion that The Durst Organization offered the best plan to meet the goals and criteria identified through the public engagement process for the Master Plan for the Central Delaware.”
In its proposal, The Durst Organization has pledged to invest over $2.2 billion into Philadelphia’s Delaware River Waterfront. Over eight years of construction, the building project will create a total one-time economic output of $3.9 billion in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
You must log in to post a comment.